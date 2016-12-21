PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as traders focus on rate hikes

* SPDR Gold holdings down over 12 pct since November * Platinum/palladium ratio: http://tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC (Updates prices, adds comment, NEW YORK dateline, byline) By Chris Prentice and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 22 Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar advanced in choppy trade and on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates. New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in November. Other data on Th