BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
Dec 21 SORL Auto Parts Inc
* Sees net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $15.4 million from $14.5 million for 2016
* SORL Auto Parts Inc says increased guidance for fiscal 2016 year to net sales of approximately $269 million from $255 million
* SORL increases guidance for the 2016 fiscal year
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $269 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.