UPDATE 1-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Lindsay Corp -
* As agricultural down cycle extends, weakness in demand for irrigation equipment is expected to continue"
* Backlog of unshipped orders at November 30, 2016 was $55.9 million compared with $61.9 million at november 30, 2015
* Lindsay corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $110.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $119 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 Employees at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country, approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.
