FOREX-Dollar hovers below 14-year high, euro firms

* Profit-taking briefly pushes dollar further from 14-year-high * Data supports view of steady U.S. economic growth * Longer-term bullish trend on dollar seen intact * Euro strengthens on hopes for Monte dei Paschi rescue (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 22 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Thursday, hovering below a 14-year high reached earlier this week as a modest bout of buying emerged following