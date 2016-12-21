Dec 21 Finish Line Inc -

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 0.7%

* Finish line inc sees FY non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations between $1.24 and $1.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for fiscal year ending february 25, 2017, company now expects finish line comparable store sales to range between flat to up 1%

* Sees q4 finish line comparable store sales to be down between 3%-5%

* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations between $0.68 and $0.73

* As of November 26, 2016, consolidated merchandise inventories increased 4.6% to $401.5 million compared to $383.8 million as of November 28, 2015

* Finish line reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $371.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.3 million

* Q3 sales $371.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S