BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Actuant Corp:
* Actuant reports first quarter results; updates fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q2 sales $250 million to $260 million
* Q1 sales $266 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.9 million
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.30 excluding items
* Sees FY sales $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restructuring activities related to facility consolidations and staffing reductions remain on track
* On track to meet financial commitments for fiscal year
* "identified and are pursuing further actions which should reduce our income tax expense"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $250.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.