UPDATE 1-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Paychex Inc -
* Q2 payroll service revenue increased 3% to $440.9 million.
* Q2 human resource services revenue increased 12% to $319.1 million.
* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%;
* Q2 total service revenue increased 7% to $760.0 million.
* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%
* Sees 2017 net income (gaap basis) is anticipated to increase approximately 7%
* Paychex inc says 2017 adjusted net income (non-gaap) is anticipated to increase approximately 8%
* Reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 revenue $771.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 Employees at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country, approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.
