BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Dec 21 Kaizen Discovery Inc
* Kaizen discovery-aspen grove joint venture does not intend to continue with exploration at aspen grove copper-gold project in british columbia, canada
* Will continue to focus exploration efforts on flagship pinaya copper-gold project in peru
* Aspen grove copper-gold project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas