BRIEF-NYX announces £15 million debt add-on to increase flexibility, to fund co's ongoing consolidation
* Unit amended its senior facilities agreement with Ares management to increase term facility commitment by £15 million
Dec 21 Strikepoint Gold Inc
* Strikepoint Gold Inc says purchase price for properties will be $4 million
* Strikepoint Gold Inc - will appoint two of IDM's designated representatives to its board of directors at closing of deal
* Strikepoint signs letter of intent to acquire IDM's Yukon portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit amended its senior facilities agreement with Ares management to increase term facility commitment by £15 million
* Jetblue boosts service in Bermuda with plans to operate three daily roundtrips between northeast focus cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regency centers-regency centers corporation and its co-investment partner, have acquired 201,000 square feet of premier retail in Orlando, Florida