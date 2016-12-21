Dec 21 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana shipping inc says has entered into a time charter contract with Swissmarine Services S.A., Geneva

* Diana shipping inc - has agreed to reduce price by us$1.0 million for vessels hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549

* Diana shipping inc - daily gross charter rate will be 24% above bci_2014 average of five pre-determined time charter routes as published by Baltic exchange

* Diana shipping inc - delivery date of two vessels is now expected to be on January 4, 2017

* Diana shipping inc. Announces a reduction of the contract price to the shipbuilding contracts of two Newbuildings; time charter contracts for m/v Newport news with Swissmarine and for m/v Leto and m/v Naias with Glencore