BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana shipping inc says has entered into a time charter contract with Swissmarine Services S.A., Geneva
* Diana shipping inc - has agreed to reduce price by us$1.0 million for vessels hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549
* Diana shipping inc - daily gross charter rate will be 24% above bci_2014 average of five pre-determined time charter routes as published by Baltic exchange
* Diana shipping inc - delivery date of two vessels is now expected to be on January 4, 2017
* Diana shipping inc. Announces a reduction of the contract price to the shipbuilding contracts of two Newbuildings; time charter contracts for m/v Newport news with Swissmarine and for m/v Leto and m/v Naias with Glencore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.