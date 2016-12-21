BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Dec 21 Sage Gold Inc
* Sage gold inc says hard dollar unit will be priced at $0.11 per unit versus previous price of $0.12 per unit
* Sage gold inc. Amends terms of hard dollar private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas