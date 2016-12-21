BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Dec 21 Orex Exploration Inc :
* Establishment of special committee of board of directors
* Special committee to review and analyse all strategic and financial alternatives available to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas