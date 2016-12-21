GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar pauses as Trump rally stumbles a 2nd day
* Emerging market stocks take brunt of equity selloff (Updates to mid-afternoon U.S. trading)
Dec 21 Intermap Technologies Corp
* Proceeds from rights offering will be used to repay bridge loan
* Vertex agreed to provide standby purchase commitment to backstop issuance of us$6 million of corp's common shares
* Any unpaid amounts under bridge loan, following rights offering, will convert into term loan with maturity of September 1, 2020
* Vertex has provided a new U.S. $6 million bridge loan to fund general corporate purposes until rights offering is completed
* Intermap announces debt restructuring and equity rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
* Riyadh acts to protect poorer citizens, petrochemical sector