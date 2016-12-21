BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Ovascience Inc :
* Ovascience Inc - to continue to make augment available to patients at partner clinics in Canada and Japan and maintain its current commercial footprint
* Changes will enable company to extend its cash position into Q1 of 2019
* Improving cost structure through corporate restructuring; extending cash runway to Q1 2019
* Ovascience Inc- Michelle Dipp, executive chair will oversee operations while company conducts a comprehensive search for a new chief executive officer
* Also incur further restructuring charges related to restructuring plan
* Ovascience - will slow commercial expansion, reassess its ongoing and planned clinical studies of augment, and undertake a corporate restructuring
* Chief executive officer, Harald Stock and chief operating officer, Paul Chapman to step down to seek new opportunities
* Ovascience Inc- company will also reduce its workforce by approximately 30 percent
* Anticipates that operating cash burn will be between $45 million and $50 million in 2017, excluding one-time cash items
* Ovascience Inc - anticipates it will have sufficient funds, without additional financing, to support its revised operating plan into Q1 of 2019
* Ovascience announces business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina posted a November trade surplus of $100 million, reversing a deficit from October, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.