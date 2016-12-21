BRIEF-Homeland Energy Group approved plan to expand co's ethanol production facility
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says plans to increase capacity by approximately 35 million gallons of ethanol per year and add additional grain storage capacity
Dec 21 Chanticleer Holdings Inc -
* Chanticleer Holdings reminds its rights offering shareholders of record that the deadline for all subscriptions is December 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says plans to increase capacity by approximately 35 million gallons of ethanol per year and add additional grain storage capacity
* Boeing delivers 500th 787 dreamliner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Profit-taking pushes dollar further from 14-year-high * Data supports view of steady U.S. economic growth * Euro strengthens on hopes for Monte dei Paschi rescue (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 22 The dollar declined against a basket of currencies on Thursday, pulling further away from the 14-year high it set earlier this week as traders booked profits and brushed off mostly upbeat U.S. economic data. T