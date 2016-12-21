BRIEF-Fineqia announces proposed private placement, debt settlement
* Fineqia International Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 66.7 million units of company to be sold at a price of $0.015 per unit
Dec 21 Mcbc Holdings Inc :
* MCBC Holdings, Inc announces closing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* US GDP, capital goods orders improve * Treasury to sell 2,5,7-yr supply next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed improving economic growth, and as investors prepared for new Treasury supply next week. Data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years, amid solid consumer spending and a jump in soybean exports. Gross dom
* Global Partners LP- on December 21 co, units entered into seventh amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement