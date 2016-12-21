Dec 21 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc -
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says board of directors has
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share
* Models its fiscal 2016 net earnings per diluted share to
be at low end of $4.50 to just over $5.00 range
* Says One Kings Lane Inc personalizationmall.com excluded
from comparable sales calculation
* Q3 same store sales fell 1.4 percent
* Models 2016 earnings per share to be at low end of $4.50
to just over $5.00 range that it earned over past several years,
during heavy investment phase
* FY earnings per share view $4.73, revenue view $12.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016
third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion
