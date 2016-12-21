Dec 21 Red Hat Inc

* Red hat inc - q3 total subscription revenue of $543 million, up 19% year-over-year or 18% in constant currency

* Red hat inc sees fy gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 13.5% and fy non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.0%

* At end of q3, company's total deferred revenue balance was $1.7 billion, an increase of 15%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $637.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Red hat reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 revenue $615 million versus i/b/e/s view $618 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.27

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.61

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $1.33

* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share about $0.33

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Sees q4 revenue $614 million to $622 million

* Sees q4 revenue $614 million to $622 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S