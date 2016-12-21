Dec 21 Red Hat Inc
* Red hat inc - q3 total subscription revenue of $543
million, up 19% year-over-year or 18% in constant currency
* Red hat inc sees fy gaap operating margin is expected to
be approximately 13.5% and fy non-gaap operating margin is
expected to be approximately 23.0%
* At end of q3, company's total deferred revenue balance was
$1.7 billion, an increase of 15%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $637.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Red hat reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue $615 million versus i/b/e/s view $618 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.27
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.61
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $1.33
* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share about $0.33
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Sees q4 revenue $614 million to $622 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
