Dec 21 Prima BioMed Ltd :
* Prima BioMed Ltd - data demonstrated activation and an
increased level of blood monocytes, dendritic cells and CD8
T-cells
* Prima BioMed Ltd - IMP321 is safe and well tolerated
* Prima BioMed Ltd - subject to confirmation of dose
escalation committee on 30 Dec, Prima will now commence
randomised phase of trial in January 2017
* Prima BioMed Ltd - patients will receive paclitaxel
treatment plus placebo or paclitaxel in conjunction with imp321
* Prima BioMed announces data from IMP321 AIPAC clinical
trial in breast cancer
