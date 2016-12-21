Dec 21 Prima BioMed Ltd :

* Prima BioMed Ltd - data demonstrated activation and an increased level of blood monocytes, dendritic cells and CD8 T-cells

* Prima BioMed Ltd - IMP321 is safe and well tolerated

* Prima BioMed Ltd - subject to confirmation of dose escalation committee on 30 Dec, Prima will now commence randomised phase of trial in January 2017

* Prima BioMed Ltd - patients will receive paclitaxel treatment plus placebo or paclitaxel in conjunction with imp321

* Prima BioMed announces data from IMP321 AIPAC clinical trial in breast cancer