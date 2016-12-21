WRAPUP 1-Saudis cut huge budget deficit, to loosen purse strings in 2017
* Riyadh acts to protect poorer citizens, petrochemical sector
Dec 21 Sunoco LP -
* Sunoco LP says has amended certain key items of its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and $2.0 billion term loan agreement
* Amended certain key items of term loan agreement to provide temporary covenant relief and financial flexibility over upcoming quarters
* Amendment include maximum leverage ratio to be increased to 6.75x beginning in Q4 2016 through 12/31/2017 with following step-downs thereafter
* Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Riyadh acts to protect poorer citizens, petrochemical sector
BRASILIA, Dec 22 President Michel Temer vowed on Thursday to slash credit card interest rates, offer subsidies to companies that retain employees and ease the hiring of workers on temporary contracts in his latest bid to lift Brazil out of a prolonged recession.
ROME, Dec 22 Italy's Alitalia has approved a short-term financing deal and a new industrial plan that will include job cuts, it said on Thursday, as the loss-making flagship carrier steps up efforts to sustain its business.