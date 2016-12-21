CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-week low as soft inflation revives rate cut threat

* Canadian dollar at $1.3491, or 74.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Dec 22 The Canadian dollar tumbled to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by domestic inflation data that reminded the market of the risk of further interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada. Canada's annual inflation slowed in November to 1.2 percent from a rate of 1.5 percent in October, with prices for food and clo