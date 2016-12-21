Dec 21 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
:
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- secured a new
incremental term loan facility for its pending acquisition of
Fairpoint Communications Inc
* Consolidated Communications - incremental term loan
facility provides that co may incur in single draw aggregate
principal amount of up to $935 million
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - new facility
has an interest rate of libor plus 3.00 percent and greater of a
1.00 percent libor floor
* Consolidated Communications secures commitments for
acquisition debt financing
