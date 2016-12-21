DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Jan. 26
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Dec 21 Miza Enterprises Inc
* Miza Enterprises Inc. announces stock split
* Company's common shares will be split on basis of three new shares for each one old share
* Record date for stock split is december 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.