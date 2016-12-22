DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 9
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 22 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Says BW Energy Gabon will pay HNR Energia $32 million in cash for interest, subject to certain adjustments.
* Says net proceeds of transaction are expected to be approximately $29.7 million
* Harvest Natural Resources - under terms of sale and purchase agreement, BW Energy Gabon will acquire HNR Energia's 100% interest in Harvest Dussafu B.V.
* Says after giving effect to transaction, Harvest would cease to have a presence in Gabon
* Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Gabon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri