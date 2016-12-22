Dec 22 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.1 million units from company at price of us$2.25 per unit

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - Intends to use net proceeds of offering for research,development activities, including ln phase 3 clinical trial activities

* Aurinia announces $25.0 million bought deal financing