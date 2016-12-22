BRIEF-Power Solutions International enters into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
Dec 22 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.1 million units from company at price of us$2.25 per unit
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - Intends to use net proceeds of offering for research,development activities, including ln phase 3 clinical trial activities
* Aurinia announces $25.0 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Dec 23 China's leadership is signalling growth will slow slightly in 2017, policy advisers say, as it struggles to strike a balance between supporting the economy with loose credit conditions and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.