BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Trinet Group Inc
* Atairos to acquire ownership stake in Trinet from General Atlantic; Trinet welcomes new strategic investor and board member
* Trinet Group Inc says Michael Angelakis, chairman and chief executive officer of Atairos, will join Trinet's board of directors
* Michael Angelakis, CEO of Atairos, will join Trinet's board, increasing total number of Trinet directors to ten
* Trinet Group Inc- Atairos will buy about $440 million ownership stake in trinet by purchasing about 17.7 million shares of common stock for $25.00 per share
* Trinet Group Inc says Atairos group investment represents an approximately 26 percent ownership position in Trinet
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas