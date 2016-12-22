Dec 22 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces successful resolution
of motion to appoint equity committee, restructuring plan
solicitation status and approval of first day motions
* Stone Energy says on Dec 16, Ad Hoc Group of co's
stockholders filed a motion to appoint official committee of
equity security holders in connection with co's chap 11
proceedings
* At a hearing on December 21, 2016, court entered an order
resolving equity committee motion
* Stone Energy says on Dec 20, co entered into new
confidentiality agreements with an Ad Hoc Group of certain
holders of co's convertible notes due 2017, senior notes due
2022
* Stone Energy says will commence solicitation of Stone's
stockholders for acceptance of existing plan on or before
December 30, 2016
