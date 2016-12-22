Dec 22 Renren Inc
* Renren announces formation of special committee and
receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal
* Preliminary non-binding proposal would value SpinCo at
$500 million, net of debt
* Board of directors of company has formed a special
committee to review terms of a proposed spin-off
* Board received a preliminary non-binding proposal to
purchase any shares of SpinCo that are not distributed in
proposed spin-off
* Renren Inc says proposal from Joseph Chen, co's CEO, James
Jian Liu and Softbank Group Capital Limited, an affiliate of SB
Pan Pacific Corporation
