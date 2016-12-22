Dec 22 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - Co, Allergan plan to engage
with U.S. Fda to discuss next steps for advancing CR2 into a
phase IIB dose-ranging clinical trial
* Ironwood Pharma - Co, Allergan are pursuing patent
protection for CR1 and CR2 that, if issued, is expected to
provide patent coverage into mid-2030's
* Press Release - Ironwood and Allergan report topline phase
IIB data supporting further investigation of linaclotide colonic
release-2 (CR2) for abdominal pain in non-constipation subtypes
of IBS
