Dec 22 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - Co, Allergan plan to engage with U.S. Fda to discuss next steps for advancing CR2 into a phase IIB dose-ranging clinical trial

* Ironwood Pharma - Co, Allergan are pursuing patent protection for CR1 and CR2 that, if issued, is expected to provide patent coverage into mid-2030's

* Press Release - Ironwood and Allergan report topline phase IIB data supporting further investigation of linaclotide colonic release-2 (CR2) for abdominal pain in non-constipation subtypes of IBS