BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 22 Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.23 billion
* Q3 same store sales fell 3.4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "reimbursement rates remain our largest challenge and we expect that to continue for remainder of fiscal year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.