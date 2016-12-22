BRIEF-Alj Regional Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. announces earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016
Dec 22 Neuroderm Ltd
* Neuroderm announces completion of patient enrollment and treatment in a Phase II trial of ND0612H for advanced Parkinson's disease
* Topline results from this trial are expected in Q1 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquired 4.2 million common shares of Discovery Air, about 5.1% of Discovery's current issued, outstanding common shares at $0.20 per share
LONDON, Dec 23 A vaccine developed by Merck is the first shown to be highly effective in preventing human infection with Ebola, according to final results from a clinical trial.