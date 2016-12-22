Dec 22 ConAgra Brands Inc
* ConAgra Brands Inc - Company is reaffirming its fiscal
year 2017 outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $7.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to improve sales growth trends in second half of
fiscal year
* Qtrly grocery & snacks segment net sales decreased 6% to
$854 million
* Qtrly total sales $2,088.4 million, down 11.5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $7.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment
decreased almost 11% to $740 million
* ConAgra Brands Inc says estimates that impacts of
divestitures and foreign exchange lowered sales by 5.5% in
quarter
* Q2 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ConAgra brands reports continued margin expansion and EPS
growth in second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70
excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 4 to 5 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: