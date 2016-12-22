Dec 22 Varian Medical Systems Inc :
* Varex plans to finance acquisition through an expansion of
its bank credit facilities to approximately $600 million
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to varex
following closing
* Acquisition is expected to close after planned separation
of Varex from Varian
* Varian Medical Systems Inc says Varex will pay $276
million to acquire PerkinElmer's medical imaging business
* "will serve to accelerate our profitable growth with more
than $140 million in new revenue"
* Varian medical systems announces agreement to acquire
PerkinElmer's medical imaging business; $276 million acquisition
to expand digital flat panel business for Varex Imaging
