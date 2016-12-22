Dec 22 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* ONO will be responsible for all costs related to programs

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-co eligible for annual platform access, development milestone payments, royalties for each product incorporating Omniab antibody

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - under license, ONO will be able to use omnirat, omnimouse and omniflicplatforms to discover fully human mono- and bispecific antibodies

* Ligand enters into worldwide OmniAb platform license agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: