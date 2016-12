Dec 22 Relevium Technologies Inc :

* Relevium Technologies Inc - aggregate purchase price of us$4.25 million, consisting of us$2.7 million in cash and a us$1.55 million two-year note

* Relevium Technologies Inc - LOI is an arm's length transaction and parties expect to sign a definitive agreement within fourth week in January 2017

* Relevium Technologies Inc - transaction excludes all current and future liabilities

* Relevium signs binding LOI to acquire Nutraceutical asset with US$ 1.3 million in EBITDA