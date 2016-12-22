BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc :
* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - deal for $2.8 million
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas