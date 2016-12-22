BRIEF-Power Solutions International enters into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
Dec 22 Fineqia International Inc :
* Fineqia International Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 66.7 million units of company to be sold at a price of $0.015 per unit
* Fineqia International Inc - each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for five years at $0.05 per share
* Fineqia announces proposed private placement and debt settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Dec 23 China's leadership is signalling growth will slow slightly in 2017, policy advisers say, as it struggles to strike a balance between supporting the economy with loose credit conditions and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.