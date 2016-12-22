Dec 22 Fineqia International Inc :

* Fineqia International Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 66.7 million units of company to be sold at a price of $0.015 per unit

* Fineqia International Inc - each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for five years at $0.05 per share

* Fineqia announces proposed private placement and debt settlement