Dec 22 IAMGOLD Corp :

* Transaction will proceed by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under business corporations act

* IAMGOLD Corp says expects to issue 6.9 million shares, amounting to less than 1.5% of its issued and outstanding shares, in connection with transaction

* IAMGOLD signs agreement to acquire 100% of Merrex Gold