FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees FY 2016 GAAP loss of $0.30-$0.28/share
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees FY 2016 GAAP loss of $0.30-$0.28/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc :

* NeoGenomics also revised its guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244 mln to $246 mln

* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $247.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be approximately $0.13 - $0.15 per share

* Expect only minimal increases in 2017 interest expense despite higher principal outstanding

* Have $52 mln available under revolving credit facility to pursue strategic opportunities

* NeoGenomics closes $150 mln senior credit facility

* Facility also reduces our weighted average cost of senior debt capital to roughly half previous level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.