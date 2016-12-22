BRIEF-New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
Dec 22 Columbus Mckinnon Corp
* Konecranes PLC has received approval from European Commission regarding Columbus McKinnon's acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems
* Company's acquisition of STAHL is expected to close between January 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017
* Columbus McKinnon announces European Commission approval for STAHL CraneSystems acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - has been made aware that two shareholders of co have filed a against company, each of its directors, Trexs Investments Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement