Dec 22 Carolina Bank Holdings Inc :

* First Bancorp and Carolina Bank Holdings have received approval for merger from North Carolina commissioner of banks

* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc says approximately 99.62 pct of shareholders voted to approve merger

* An application for approval of merger is also currently under review by board of governors of federal reserve system

* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc shareholders approve merger with First Bancorp