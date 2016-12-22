BRIEF-Wipro reaches agreement with U.S.SEC on case regarding embezzlement of funds
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
Dec 22 Carolina Bank Holdings Inc :
* First Bancorp and Carolina Bank Holdings have received approval for merger from North Carolina commissioner of banks
* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc says approximately 99.62 pct of shareholders voted to approve merger
* An application for approval of merger is also currently under review by board of governors of federal reserve system
* Carolina Bank Holdings Inc shareholders approve merger with First Bancorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Asian stocks stepped back in subdued trade on Friday as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the U.S. election, while the dollar hovered below the 14-year high set earlier this week.
LIMA/QUITO, Dec 22 Politicians and investigators across Latin America demanded more information from Brazil-based construction company Odebrecht on Thursday after it admitted to a decade of immense bribe payments in the region.