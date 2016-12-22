FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance board of directors appoints 2 new members
December 22, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance board of directors appoints 2 new members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc :

* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31

* Craft Brew Alliance - as per CBA's amended and restated exchange and recapitalization agreement with Anheuser-Busch, a-b may designate 2 individuals as directors of cba

* Mills currently serves as a vice president for high end at Anheuser-Busch

* Craft Brew Alliance Inc- Nickolas A. Mills and Michael R. Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board

* Taylor serves as a vice president for North America zone of Anheuser-Busch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

