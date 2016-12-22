FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2016 / 9:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q4 loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sonic Foundry Inc :

* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015

* Sonic Foundry Inc says billings associated with company's cloud hosting business at $1.5 million this quarter were 38 pct higher than Q4 last year

* Sonic Foundry announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent to $9.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

