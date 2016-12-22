FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cintas Q2 revenue $1.3 billion
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cintas Q2 revenue $1.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp :

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.57 to $4.65 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.18 billion to $5.225 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.