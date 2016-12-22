BRIEF-Cintas Q2 revenue $1.3 billion

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp :

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.57 to $4.65 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.18 billion to $5.225 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S