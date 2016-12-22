FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital signs letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct interest in Impact Communications
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital signs letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct interest in Impact Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp :

* Founders Advantage Capital -entered into a letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct majority interest in impact communications a cash purchase price of $12.0 million

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp says impact will have a combined board of directors consisting of Keith Kostek and two nominees of corporation

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp says corporation intends to fund transaction primarily through available borrowings under its existing credit facility

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp. announces third acquisition - signs letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct interest in Impact Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.