FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals says positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals says positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c)

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - plecanatide is under review by food and drug administration (fda) for treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals - most common adverse event was diarrhea which occurred in 5.4 pct of patients in 3 mg and 4.3% of patients in 6 mg dose groups

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - overall responder endpoint is current regulatory endpoint required for U.S. approval in ibs-c

* Preliminary analysis of data indicates that both plecanatide 3 mg and 6 mg doses met study's primary endpoint

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals- pending approval in cic indication,plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data for plecanatide in ibs-c in q1 2017

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date for plecanatide is January 29, 2017

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals says it plans to present further clinical data from both trials at an appropriate scientific meeting next year

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.