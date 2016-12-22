FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBOE Holdings names CEO Edward Tilly as Chairman after Bats Global deal closes
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBOE Holdings names CEO Edward Tilly as Chairman after Bats Global deal closes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say company named Edward Tilly as chairman, not CEO. Tilly is already the company's CEO.)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc :

* CBOE Holdings - It has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' CEO, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction

* CBOE Holdings Inc says James Boris will continue to serve as lead director

* CBOE Holdings - William Brodsky, Susan Phillips and Eden Martin to step down from board upon closing of CBOE holdings acquisition of Bats Global Markets

* CBOE Holdings announces planned changes in board leadership roles at close of transaction with Bats Global Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

