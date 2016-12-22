FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Prestige Brands to buy C.B. Fleet Co for $825 mln
December 22, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Prestige Brands to buy C.B. Fleet Co for $825 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say 'million' not 'billion')

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc -

* Deal for $825 million

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and cash flow from operations, excluding items

* Expects to leverage facility by expanding production to include current prestige products and other initiatives

* Deal expected to result in pro forma revenues of approximately $1.0 billion for company in fiscal 2018

* Has secured a financing commitment for full amount needed to consummate transaction

* May choose to fund a portion of transaction with excess cash on hand, bank debt, bonds and/or common equity

* Prestige Brands announces agreement to acquire C.B. Fleet company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

