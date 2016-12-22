FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 11:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri

* Peabody - Proposed plan provides for a new, sustainable capital structure that significantly reduces pre-filing debt levels by more than $5 billion

* Is targeting emergence around beginning of Q2 of 2017

* Peabody Energy Corp - Board to comprise of CEO, a director chosen by co, appointments from 3 large creditor groups, 4 directors chosen by search process

* Peabody currently expects to have a hearing on disclosure statement on Jan. 26, 2017

* Peabody Energy Corp - Three key stakeholder groups reached agreement with co on framework that culminated in plan of reorganization filed today

* Plan also provides for a nine-member board of directors

* Peabody Energy completes key milestone toward emergence from chapter 11; files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.