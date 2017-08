Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hemostemix Inc :

* Says execution of a management contractor agreement with Drive Capital Inc dated December 16

* Pursuant to agreement, Drive will oversea and manage all aspects of a corporate reorganization of Hemostemix

* Corporate reorganization of Hemostemix to include appointment of a new board of directors and management team

* Hemostemix announces reorganization